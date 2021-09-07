Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

