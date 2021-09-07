Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,548 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

