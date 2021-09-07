Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,360 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.