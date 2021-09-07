Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $146,661.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00377573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.