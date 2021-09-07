Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Financial Review

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

This table compares TripAdvisor and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -38.56% -27.90% -10.91% Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 1 5 6 0 2.42 Viant Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus price target of $44.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.53%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 214.47%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TripAdvisor and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $604.00 million 7.90 -$289.00 million ($1.87) -18.57 Viant Technology $165.25 million 5.02 $20.64 million $20.64 0.67

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viant Technology beats TripAdvisor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.