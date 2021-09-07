Viberate (VIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.67 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Viberate has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $2.67 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00729431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043068 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

