Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.94, with a volume of 1931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

A number of analysts have commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,749 shares of company stock worth $25,607,834. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

