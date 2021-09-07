Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Iteris worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Iteris by 47.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.46 million, a PE ratio of 577.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

