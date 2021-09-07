Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $93,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.33 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

