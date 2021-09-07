VideoCoin Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $69.95 million and $167,757.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019733 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

