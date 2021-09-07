VIG Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $5,992.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001202 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,613,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

