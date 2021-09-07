Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

