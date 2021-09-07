Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Village Super Market worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter worth about $207,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 12.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 9.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $322.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

