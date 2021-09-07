VIMworld Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and $1.04 million worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.