VINchain (VIN) Hits Market Cap of $3.04 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $270,997.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00149848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00741024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043257 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

