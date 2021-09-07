Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VIOT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 216,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $374.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.