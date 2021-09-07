Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

