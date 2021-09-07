Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,131. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.