Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

VGI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 37,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.