Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.70. The stock had a trading volume of 339,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

