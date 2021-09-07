Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €33.41 ($39.31) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.05.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.