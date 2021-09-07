Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €237.00 ($278.82) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €266.13 ($313.10).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €202.15 ($237.82) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €205.46 and its 200-day moving average is €213.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.