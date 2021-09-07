VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224,150.97

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 10% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $224,150.97 and approximately $131.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00137754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00708144 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

