Voyager Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.92 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $671.99 million and $7.92 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00737989 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.