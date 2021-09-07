Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of WKCMF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

