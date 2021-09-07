Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the exploration of gold, silver and other precious minerals prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

