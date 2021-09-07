Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock worth $3,530,357,633 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $148.14. 144,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $415.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

