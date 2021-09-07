Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $448,884,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock worth $3,530,357,633 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $415.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

