Warp Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $267.67 or 0.00572966 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $260,478.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.