Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WJG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

WJG stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 245 ($3.20). 336,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.09. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £627.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Grenville Turner purchased 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £200,100 ($261,431.93). Also, insider Alan Giddins acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

