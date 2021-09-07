Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

