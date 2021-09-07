Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watsco were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Watsco by 527.8% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.20 and its 200 day moving average is $277.23. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

