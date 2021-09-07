Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.89 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $361,875.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

