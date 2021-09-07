WaykiChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.26 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $34.14 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00744211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043129 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars.

