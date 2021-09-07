Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Matthews International (MATW)

Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/7/2021 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

9/2/2021 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Matthews International is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

MATW opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after buying an additional 96,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matthews International by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

