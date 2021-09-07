Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Saul Centers (BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

9/1/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

8/25/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

8/24/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

8/6/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

NYSE BFS traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

