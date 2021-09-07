Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA):

9/3/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

9/2/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/26/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/25/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/18/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/14/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

7/29/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

7/21/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 300,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

