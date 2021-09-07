Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Microelectronics (UMC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) recently:

8/27/2021 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

7/14/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. "

7/9/2021 – United Microelectronics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 8,777,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,155. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 105.5% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

