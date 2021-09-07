Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinduoduo (PDD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) recently:

9/3/2021 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

8/25/2021 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

8/25/2021 – Pinduoduo had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $143.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $176.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. 17,752,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,535. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

