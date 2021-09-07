WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Shares Up 1.8%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.27. 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 34,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLYYF. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

