WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $156.92 million and $80.48 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 119.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

