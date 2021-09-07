WeOwn (CHX) One Day Volume Hits $181,211.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $181,211.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.19 or 0.00740365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043095 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

