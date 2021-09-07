Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 251.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

