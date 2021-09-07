Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36,180.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $297.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

