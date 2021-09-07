Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $102.72 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

