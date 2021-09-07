Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 435.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.46.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $388.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.85 and a 200 day moving average of $346.60.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

