Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,348 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Allstate by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after buying an additional 127,750 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

