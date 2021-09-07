West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading Up 0.2%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

