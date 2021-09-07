Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Down to $26.26

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $25.61. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $901.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth $2,293,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

