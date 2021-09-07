Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.90

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.90 and last traded at C$24.90, with a volume of 127772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.94.

WTE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.50 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

